Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; Web site: urmrna.org.

Eric Unruh in concert

Join CCMS March 6 for a performance by Casper College Dean Eric Unruh of romantic era works for organ by Elgar, Franck, and other 19th and 20th century composers. The music Dr. Unruh has selected will display the capabilities of Shepherd of the Hills’ new Allen organ. The concert will be held 4 p.m. at Shephard of the Hills Presbyterian Church (corner of Poplar & Wyoming Blvd.) Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors (60+), free to students and SOTH church members. See you there!

‘Music...Literally’ at LCCC

Laramie County Community College’s Music Department presents “Music…Literally!,” it’s first concert of the spring semester at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 6 in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium (SPA). The concert is a collaboration with the college’s Theatre and Art departments that features performances, original paintings and monologues inspired by literature. The performance is free and open to the public.

LCCC’s Jazz Ensemble, Cantorei, Collegiate Chorale, Chamber Orchestra, and Wind Ensemble will perform music inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” “Twelfth Night,” “Mary Poppins,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “The Lord of the Rings” and the poetry of Robert Frost.

Students from LCCC’s Art Program listened to the selected music and created reaction paintings, and the artwork will be on display in the lobby of the SPA during the event. Student from LCCC’s Theatre Program will perform monologues as introductions to each musical piece.

“Reading is one of my hobbies,” LCCC’s Music Faculty Dr. Frank Cook said. “I’m always intrigued when a piece of music is based on literature. Literature has turned me on to a lot of great music, and great music has helped me discover exceptional literature.”

One of the pieces that Cook said he is excited about performing is “Alice in Wonderland,” written by Sammy Fain and Bob Hilliard. The piece was chosen to challenge the Jazz Ensemble. The music was originally written for the Disney movie, but has become a jazz standard.

LCCC music instructor, Bethany Smith-Jacobs chose “Letters from Ireland: A Choral Suite,” arranged by Mark Brymer, because of the wide variety of emotions that are conveyed through the collection of letters. LCCC Freshman Elijah Damey, of Cheyenne, will perform a solo for this piece.

The Chamber Orchestra, directed by Andy Kropp, will perform “Scheherazade” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. The orchestral masterpiece is a musical retelling of “1001 Arabian Nights,” featuring a violin solo by LCCC Sophomore Shelby Albright of Cheyenne.

The Wind Ensemble will perform “Chicago Tribune,” by W. Paris Chambers, a popular march inspired by the Chicago, Illinois, newspaper. The Ensemble will also perform “Suite from Man of La Mancha,” written by Joe Darion and Mitch Leigh. The work is based on Miguel de Cervantes’s “Don Quixote.”

To learn more about LCCC’s Communications & Creative Arts Pathway and programs, visit lccc.wy.edu/Pathways or contact Dr. Frank Cook at 307-778-1306 or fcook@lccc.wy.edu.

Antique clubs holds flea market

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its Super Flea Market on March 5 and 6, at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. This is one of our most popular shows! There will be many vendors – old and new – selling books, baked goods, vintage hats, dolls, jewelry, toys, furniture, coins, leather/household/dog/food/refurbished items, home décor, antiques, rocks, guns/ammo, garden art, western items, and many more collectibles. Something for everyone!

Display at senior center

Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antiques/Collectibles Collectors Club has a nostalgic display of vintage cups and saucers, featuring Irish, Russian, Portuguese, French and Japanese porcelain and Bone China. This beautiful display may be viewed from now through March at the Central Wyoming Senior Center 1831 4th St. Call 265-4678 for information.

