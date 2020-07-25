Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Brown gives senior recital
Andrew Brown will give a Senior Recital at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 (free admission). Andrew has studied piano with Carolyn Deuel since first grade and earned the Paderewski Medal from the National Guild of Piano Teachers, through performing 10 years of National programs. He will perform the first two movements of the Beethoven “Pathetique” Sonata, Debussy’s “Claire de lune” and “Playera” by Granados.
The second half will feature popular songs, as well as “Close Every Door,” from one of Andrew’s culminating roles in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” after living and loving theater from the Casper Children’s Theatre through his years at Kelly Walsh.
Andrew will be attending Michigan State University, majoring in Fine Arts and Acting.
Audition for play Sunday
“Norman Is That You,” a comedy by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick, will audition next Sunday. The plot is about a 35ish Norman, who moves to NYC to “come out” as his parents don’t know he is gay. The parents have a quarrel and first, dad appears at his door, finds out, hires a hooker for him to find himself and meets his roommate, Garson. Then mom shows up, after an affair with her husband’s brother, accepts him as he is and loves Garson. Obviously it is a comedy and a really funny one. The auditions are at the theater, 735 CY, Sunday, July 26, at 5 p.m. The director is Aaron Jones. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Performance dates will be September 18-19-20, 25-26-27. The cast includes two women and three men. If you are unable to make the audition or you would like to work backstage, please call Aaron at 315-4100. Help is always needed.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
Escort photo memorial
The photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen tribute towers, arrives in Casper on Sunday after an official escort from Torrington. The memorial consists of 36, 10-foot towers that include military and personal photos of all 5,000-plus soldiers lost since the War on Terror started. The official escort leaves Torrington at 9 a.m. Arrival times and opportunities to join the escort are as follows: Camp Guernsey, 9:45 a.m.; Glendo, 10:20 a.m.; Douglas exit 135 (no stops), 11:10 a.m.; Glenrock, 11:50 a.m., through town (Birch to Fourth) from exits 160 to 165 (no stops); Hat Six Travel Center, 12:20 p.m.; flag line at Casper College, 1:30 p.m. For more information about the escort, call John Petley at 262-6331.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!