Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Easter at St. Mark's

Holy Week at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 7th and Wolcott: Easter Sunday on April 4, there will be two services, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Contact the office to reserve seating. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced at all services.

Easter at Grace Lutheran

Grace Lutheran Church, 315 CY Ave., will be having in-person worship services along with worship services on Zoom for the following dates: 10 a.m., April 4, Easter service, coffee for fellowship will be provided, followed by an Egg Hunt for the kiddos. All are welcome, masks and social distancing are highly recommended.

Community welcome at Easter meal

Wyoming Rescue Mission will serve its community Easter meal at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021, in the dining hall of Park Street Center, 230 N. Park St. All who are hungry and would like a hot, traditional Easter meal are invited and welcomed to attend.

The mission expresses gratitude to the generous donors and community who have helped make this celebratory meal possible.