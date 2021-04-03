Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Easter at College Heights Baptist
On Easter Sunday, April 4, the Sonrise Service at College Heights, 1927 S. Walnut, is at 7:30 a.m. and the Easter Service is at 10 a.m.
Easter at Cornerstone
All are invited to join us at Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Sunday services on April 4 at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery will be available at the 9:45 a.m. service only. All services will be available online at cornerstonefree.org. For more information, please visit our website or call the church office, 235.6363.
Easter at St. Mark's
Holy Week at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 7th and Wolcott: Easter Sunday on April 4, there will be two services, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Contact the office to reserve seating. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced at all services.
Easter at Grace Lutheran
Grace Lutheran Church, 315 CY Ave., will be having in-person worship services along with worship services on Zoom for the following dates: 10 a.m., April 4, Easter service, coffee for fellowship will be provided, followed by an Egg Hunt for the kiddos. All are welcome, masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
Community welcome at Easter meal
Wyoming Rescue Mission will serve its community Easter meal at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021, in the dining hall of Park Street Center, 230 N. Park St. All who are hungry and would like a hot, traditional Easter meal are invited and welcomed to attend.
The mission expresses gratitude to the generous donors and community who have helped make this celebratory meal possible.
“Thanks to our community for bringing Christ’s resurrection hope to our homeless neighbors,” executive director Brad Hopkins said. "Because of you, we're able to make Easter incredibly special after such a challenging year."