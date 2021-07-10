 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Fair continues

Sunday, July 11, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival is open 3 p.m. to midnight. And don’t miss the Open Class BBQ contest at 5 p.m., in the Industrial Building and Wine & Beer contests as locals compete for the coveted title of the Best in Natrona County. The Voice of Casper is on the free stage at 7 p.m.

Native American history at trails center

Come join the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center for a whole weekend devoted to Native American History, this Saturday and Sunday. Special guest speakers include Willie LeClair, Donovin Sprague, and Jerry Enzler.

Willie LeClair is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Indian Reservation. Walking the path of the American Indian and American Cowboy, he hopes to bridge misunderstandings between Indian and non-Indian communities by educating the public through lectures, regalia, song, and dance.

  • Sunday, 1 p.m., presentation on the Native Americans on the Bozeman Trail & Platte Bridge by Jerry Enzler, who has written and curated national exhibitions and films, and published numerous historical articles on Jim Bridger, river history, and other topics.
  • Sunday, 3 p.m.,  suthor Jerry Enzler will present on his new book, "Jim Bridger -- Trailblazer of the American West, book signings will follow the presentation.
Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor.

