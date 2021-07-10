Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Fair continues

Sunday, July 11, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival is open 3 p.m. to midnight. And don’t miss the Open Class BBQ contest at 5 p.m., in the Industrial Building and Wine & Beer contests as locals compete for the coveted title of the Best in Natrona County. The Voice of Casper is on the free stage at 7 p.m.