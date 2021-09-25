Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Runnin’ and Gunnin’ at the Sweetwater Events Complex

Runnin’ and Gunnin’ is a horse-mounted shooting competition coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex Sept. 25 and 26. You can watch experienced horseback riders dart around the arena shooting blanks at balloon targets. Only certified loads of black powder blanks are used in the guns, as safety is a top priority. Riders of all ages who are members of the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) will be competing.