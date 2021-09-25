Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Runnin’ and Gunnin’ at the Sweetwater Events Complex
Runnin’ and Gunnin’ is a horse-mounted shooting competition coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex Sept. 25 and 26. You can watch experienced horseback riders dart around the arena shooting blanks at balloon targets. Only certified loads of black powder blanks are used in the guns, as safety is a top priority. Riders of all ages who are members of the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) will be competing.
“We are passionate about sharing the sport of mounted shooting with others. Our members truly embrace the cowboy lifestyle in this family-friendly sport,” says Lisa Grimsley, secretary of Wyoming Desperados, the Wyoming CMSA club.
The group is also committed to giving back to the communities where they hold their competitions. Donations of nonperishable food items are welcome for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Competitors who bring 10 or more nonperishable food items will receive a free entry in the clean shot jackpot.
The competition is a step into the past with .45 single action revolvers mimicking those used in the 1800s and riders dressed in full cowboy gear. Even black gunpowder is used to mimic the effect of old guns! Admission is free; bring the whole family to experience this fast-paced shooting event!
Please visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com for more information.