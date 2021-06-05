Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Weekend events at trails center
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is always free and open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are some programs of interest this summer.
- June 5 and 6, Pioneer Living History Weekend, David Osmundsen fires up his forge and demonstrates blacksmithing, and a Merchant family pioneer encampment takes us back in time with games and live music.
- June 12 and 13, Fur Trade Living History Weekend, Living historians and special reenactors will showcase in period costume the skills and tools needed to survive during the Fur Trade Era in Wyoming.
Casper Marathon June 6
The 18th Annual Casper Marathon will be held on June 6. We want to thank our many sponsors that made the race possible this year.
There are four distances to participate — Full Marathon, Full Marathon Relay, Half Marathon, and 9.3 K.
The Full Marathon, Marathon Relay and Half Marathon start at 6 a.m., at the Wyoming Ford Center and end at Crossroads Park.
Pacers from BEAST Pacing will be participating to help you meet your finish time goal.
The 9.3 K starts at 7 a.m., at the Wyoming Ford Center and also ends at Crossroads Park. All proceeds from the 9.3 K distance will be donated to the Hope House in Casper. The 9.3 K event is open to walkers, runners, families, and those in strollers. This is a great way to contribute to this local non-profit organization.
All participants receive a very cool long sleeve tech race shirt, finisher medal and an abundance of food and beverages at the finish line hosted by Mic Ultra and Pepsi of Casper.
Packet pick-up is being held at Gruner Brothers Brewing on June 4 and 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. Local vendors will be providing an expo catering to the running community. Ludovico Pizza is providing a pasta dinner on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets to the pasta dinner are $15 per person.
We are also seeking volunteers to help on race day at aid stations and street crossings.
Registration for the marathon and volunteer opportunities is available at: