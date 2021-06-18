Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.

Patio talk discusses Utes

Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome. At 1 p.m., inside, historian Tom Rea will discuss the flight of the Utes across Wyoming in 1906.

Casper Humane Society takes garage sale donations

The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).

Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.

No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.