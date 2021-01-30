Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
UU holds joint online service
On Jan. 31, the Casper community will join the UU congregation of Laramie for a joint interactive service “Rabbit v Duck: Overcoming Differences,” led by Ken Chestek of UU Laramie.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.