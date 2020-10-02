Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307- 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Website: http://www.urmrna.org.
Candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Self Help Center is joining with several other community agencies, families and friends to mourn, celebrate and remember those lost to abuse. In addition, they are joining to share in a commitment toward offering “help and hope” for those in need of advocacy and justice as well as ongoing resources for victims and their families.
They invite the community to join the Self Help Center and friends at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Tate Pumphouse, for this special event supporting Domestic Violence Awareness for the public Candlelight Vigil honoring those mourned, celebrated and remembered. They will be offering a light dinner as well as live music. In addition, community leaders will be sharing their respective messages toward eliminating violence in the community.
If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact the Self Help Center at 235-2814.
