Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307- 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Website: http://www.urmrna.org.

Candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Self Help Center is joining with several other community agencies, families and friends to mourn, celebrate and remember those lost to abuse. In addition, they are joining to share in a commitment toward offering “help and hope” for those in need of advocacy and justice as well as ongoing resources for victims and their families.