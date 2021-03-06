Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Church in-person at St. Mark's
In person worship services will start at 9 a.m., on Sunday, March 7, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott. Masks should be worn and social distancing observed. The service will also be available online. For further information, contact the church office, 234-0831.