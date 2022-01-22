 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; Web site: urmrna.org.

Learn to cross country ski

The Casper Nordic Club is offer Magnus Ski League lessons for ages 5-99. Lessons are from 1:30 to 3 p.m on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6. Cost is $100.

Registration forms are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North, at caspernordicclub.com and the Casper Nordic Club Facebook page. Send the forms to Casper Nordic Club, P.O. box 1231, Casper, Wy 82602.

Ski passes are available at Natrona County Roads, Parks and Bridges office at 538 SW. Wyoming Blvd., Mills.

Equipment rentals are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos and 42 Degrees North.

Call Tori at 307-259-9299 for more information.

