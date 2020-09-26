Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
UU Casper meets online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services Sundays at 10 a.m. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.
On September 27, members of the UU Fellowship of Laramie will present “Imaging the Future, Part 1.” Everyone will be happy to leave 2020 behind, but what lies ahead? Imagine what the not-so-distant future might look like through the lenses of UU values. On October 4, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the October worship theme “Vision.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture and the changing world, the monthly UU Casper Lunch with TED will be held online on Sunday, September 27 at noon, when they’ll view and discuss the TED Talk “Ethics in a Meat Free World,” by Philip Wollen.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Vote for Food for Thought
Wyoming Food for Thought Project needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote 10 times each day at www.neighborhoodassist.com/.
Food for Thought has until October 2 at 9:59 p.m. MT to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On November 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
Food for Thought is your local solution to hunger, food justice and so much more.
With your help, they give kids hope through Friday food bags and create equal access to good food for everyone in the community.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!