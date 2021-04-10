 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Church in-person at St. Mark's

In person worship services have begun at 9 a.m., Sundays at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott. Masks should be worn and social distancing observed. The service will also be available online. For further information, contact the church office, 234-0831.

UU talks courage

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.

On April 11, Reverend Leslie Kee will speak on the monthly worship theme “Courage.” For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.

