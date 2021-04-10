Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Church in-person at St. Mark's

In person worship services have begun at 9 a.m., Sundays at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott. Masks should be worn and social distancing observed. The service will also be available online. For further information, contact the church office, 234-0831.

UU talks courage

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.