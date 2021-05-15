Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

The Trails Center commemorates Native American history, early explorers, and the travel corridor of the Oregon, Mormon, California, and Pony Express trails, as well as the Bridger and Bozeman trails through hands-on, interactive exhibits, multi-media programs, and virtual education opportunities.

BLM invites the public to visit the Trails Center and reimagine your public lands by growing a larger appreciation of our nation’s heritage and historic trails.

Summer at the fort

Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.

The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.

Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.

Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.

Wyoming barn exhibit at fort

The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling photo exhibit "Barn Here" is on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through June 27, 2021.