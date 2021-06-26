Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

The Glenrock Chamber of Commerce produces the event with the help of many sponsors and a load of volunteers. For specific times and locations, see the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Super garage sale ends

The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).

Sale hours are Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.

The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.

All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.

