Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Deer Creek Days in Glenrock
Family fun will be the focus of the Deer Creek Days celebration in Glenrock through Sunday.
Sunday schedule: 7 a.m., 2-man long range shooting competition, Tillard Ranch; 8 a.m., car show, town park; 9 a.m., coed mud voileyball tournament, north end, town park; 9 a.m., horseshoe tournament, north end, town park; 9 a.m., craft fair, town park; 9 a.m., jackpot saddle/buckle roping, South Rec; 10 a.m., community church services, town park; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., concert in the park, Barney & Nancy Miesse, town park; 1 to 3 p.m., concert in the park, Chad Lore, town park; 3 p.m., Deer Creek Days awards, town park.
The Glenrock Chamber of Commerce produces the event with the help of many sponsors and a load of volunteers. For specific times and locations, see the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Super garage sale ends
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Sale hours are Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.
All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.