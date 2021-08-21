 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

  • Updated
Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Patio talks at NHTIC

Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome.

  • Aug. 22, 1864 Military Camp presentation with Nic Skalicky and Daniel Mattern, 1 p.m., (outside)
  • Aug. 28, The Great Bear Folk Theater, “Storytelling Along the Oregon Trail,” 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., (inside)
  • Aug. 29, Partial Collapse of the 1866 Fort Laramie Treaty with Daniel Mattern, 1 p.m., (inside).
