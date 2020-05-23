Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott;8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott.
Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
