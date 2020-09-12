Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Website: http://www.urmrna.org.
Fun-Kana benefits MOW Foundation
This low-speed, light-hearted competition conducted by the Casper Corvette Club will test your dexterity and patience on September 13 at Sunrise Shopping Center. All proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Foundation. Fun begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $30 per car. Mail entries to Meals on Wheels, 1760 E. 12th St., Casper, 82601. The first 30 cars entered will receive a Wyoming "Steamboat" metal art emblem. Each team, composed of a driver and passenger (can have more in your car for fun), must complete tasks at different stations in the parking lot route. It will involve car handling, getting in and out of car, teamwork and especially a sense of humor. Bring any car for the competition. For more information, call Katrina Lorenzen at 265-8659.
Beatles v. Stones at Beacon
The two greatest rock n' roll bands of all time face off as the Beacon Club hosts tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction -- The International Rolling Stones Show, engage in a musical showdown of the hits. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at www.thebeaconclubincasper.com, by phone at 577-1503 or at the box office one hour before show. The Beacon Club is located at 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy in Mills. The show is 21 plus.
Aquatic Center open
The Casper Family Aquatic Center is open through September 13. Due to the recent snowstorm, the equipment needed for the planned HVAC project was not able to be set up. That project has been put on hold until Monday, September 16. Due to this, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will now be closed Monday September 14 through Wednesday September 16 in order to replace the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will open on Thursday, September 17, with normal operating hours.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.
