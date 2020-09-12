Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Fun-Kana benefits MOW Foundation

This low-speed, light-hearted competition conducted by the Casper Corvette Club will test your dexterity and patience on September 13 at Sunrise Shopping Center. All proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Foundation. Fun begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $30 per car. Mail entries to Meals on Wheels, 1760 E. 12th St., Casper, 82601. The first 30 cars entered will receive a Wyoming "Steamboat" metal art emblem. Each team, composed of a driver and passenger (can have more in your car for fun), must complete tasks at different stations in the parking lot route. It will involve car handling, getting in and out of car, teamwork and especially a sense of humor. Bring any car for the competition. For more information, call Katrina Lorenzen at 265-8659.