Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Before concluding her time at the Nicolaysen Art Museum and in Casper, there will be an opening reception for Serena Bocchino’s exhibition. The community is invited to join the Nic in celebrating the complete installation of Bocchino’s work from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on May 25.

Matinee at Casper Theater Company

“Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys,” is a sequel to “What Happened to Smith?”, which was the sequel to our original mini-series, “Chez Tre Chic”. Ralph and Gladys, two of the characters in both mini-series, now have their own one-act, also written and directed by Donna Fisher.. Their antics will again come to light with hilarious laughter from their friends and family. The show stars Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard, Sue Blevins, Joan Davies, and Rob Tate, with guest appearances by Dave Shultz, Nancy Engstrom and Stephanie Petumenos. Tickets may be purchased at the Cheese Barrel, 524 S. Center, online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and 30 minutes before curtain at the door for $15 adults and $13 for Seniors/students.