Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Artist, sculptor Bocchino in Casper
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is excited to introduce the work of Serena Bocchino to the Casper community. Serena Bocchino’s exhibition will include paintings and sculptures in her show titled, "Influence," by Serena Bocchino. The exhibit will consist of work from the following series: The Veil Series, Colorforms, Mirror Series, Twirl, FEVER, Color Theory, and iPOP.
Including the art featured in the gallery, there will be a large-scale mural mounted titled FRESH, from the iPop series, on the exterior of the museum. Bocchino will be in Casper for a mini-residency from noon to 4 p.m., on Sunday, May 23. The community is invited to observe Bocchino create a wire sculpture specifically for the Nic.
Before concluding her time at the Nicolaysen Art Museum and in Casper, there will be an opening reception for Serena Bocchino’s exhibition. The community is invited to join the Nic in celebrating the complete installation of Bocchino’s work from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on May 25.
Please consider donating to help support the Nicolaysen Art Museum to continue its mission and vision; visit thenic.org/donate. For more details about the museum and its programs, visit the Nic’s website (thenic.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/nicartmuseum), or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.
Matinee at Casper Theater Company
Casper Theater Company has a new show, the world premiere of Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys RIP is at 2 p.m., on Sunday.
“Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys,” is a sequel to “What Happened to Smith?”, which was the sequel to our original mini-series, “Chez Tre Chic”. Ralph and Gladys, two of the characters in both mini-series, now have their own one-act, also written and directed by Donna Fisher.. Their antics will again come to light with hilarious laughter from their friends and family. The show stars Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard, Sue Blevins, Joan Davies, and Rob Tate, with guest appearances by Dave Shultz, Nancy Engstrom and Stephanie Petumenos. Tickets may be purchased at the Cheese Barrel, 524 S. Center, online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and 30 minutes before curtain at the door for $15 adults and $13 for Seniors/students.
Like so many other business, we, at Casper Theater Company have had a hard year, with many cancellations beyond our control. But we are hangin’ in there. We wanted to start your summer off with something to make you laugh, a fabulous dinner and a great experience. We hope you will join us in supporting the arts, because the arts are universal throughout the world. Come “play” with us.
