Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Website: http://www.urmrna.org.
Outdoor services at St. Mark’s
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott is having outdoor services on Sundays at 9 a.m. Participants may bring a canopy or umbrella for shade. Services are also broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live. Go to Facebook and search for St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Casper, Wy. St. Mark’s will celebrate the Fourth of July (Independence Day) on Sunday, July 5, at 9 a.m. with medleys by four trombone players and a piano. For further information call the church office at 234-0831.
Monument rededication in Mills
The Fort Caspar Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a rededication ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, to commemorate an Oregon Trail marker placed by the D.A.R. in Mills 100 years ago. Please join the D.A.R. and Mills town officials at the stone monument located across the street from the Mills post office in Memorial Park, at Wyoming Boulevard and 9th Street. The short ceremony will be followed by refreshments.
On July 5, 1920, a stone monument was placed in Mills at a location identified as the site along the Oregon Trail where Caspar Collins died in an Indian battle on July 25, 1865. Sponsored by the local chapter of the D.A.R., the marker was unveiled to great fanfare by a Wyoming celebrity, Dr. Grace Raymond Hebard, who was a professor at the University of Wyoming and its first librarian, an Oregon Trail enthusiast, a suffragist and a D.A.R. member.
Mills’ Memorial Park is not the original location of the monument. In fact, it was moved at least twice. Its initial placement was farther west along Yellowstone Highway in what is now the Lariat Mobile Home and RV Park. It was subsequently moved even farther west to the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and West Highway Street. In the 1980s, it was placed in its present location across from the Mills post office.
The ceremony this July 5 will occur 100 years to the day of the marker’s original dedication, and it will be performed by descendants of the D.A.R. state regent who participated in the 1920 unveiling. Kristen Trumbull-Moldaschel, who spearheaded the D.A.R.’s 2020 rededication project, is the great-great-granddaughter of Mary Brooks, the D.A.R.’s state regent for Wyoming in 1920. Another descendant of Mr. and Mrs. Brooks, Kristen’s mother Shelly McCleary Trumbull, is Fort Caspar Chapter’s current regent, and she was instrumental in getting national and local regulations cleared to make this rededication possible. Please join in remembering and celebrating the history of the community, state and nation.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
