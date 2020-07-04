Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

On July 5, 1920, a stone monument was placed in Mills at a location identified as the site along the Oregon Trail where Caspar Collins died in an Indian battle on July 25, 1865. Sponsored by the local chapter of the D.A.R., the marker was unveiled to great fanfare by a Wyoming celebrity, Dr. Grace Raymond Hebard, who was a professor at the University of Wyoming and its first librarian, an Oregon Trail enthusiast, a suffragist and a D.A.R. member.

Mills’ Memorial Park is not the original location of the monument. In fact, it was moved at least twice. Its initial placement was farther west along Yellowstone Highway in what is now the Lariat Mobile Home and RV Park. It was subsequently moved even farther west to the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and West Highway Street. In the 1980s, it was placed in its present location across from the Mills post office.