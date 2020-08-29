Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Wyoming States Skeet Shoot set

The Wyoming States Skeet Shoot continues Sunday at 700 JC Way in Casper. Cost is $40 per event. Each event is 100 targets. Events include Doubles, 12 ga, 20 ga, 28 ga and 410 Bore. The event is sponsored by the Casper Skeet, Trap & Sporting Clays Club. For more information, call Russ at 333-3585 or email rburgh277@gmail.com .

Fort open every day

Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.