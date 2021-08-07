 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
0 Comments

Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Patio talks at NHTIC

Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome.

  • Aug. 8, Live pioneer music with the Merchant family, 1 p.m., (inside)
  • Aug. 14, Jefferson Glass, author, presentation and book signing “Empire: The Pioneer Legacy of an American Ranch Family,” 1 p.m., (inside)
  • Aug. 15, Independence Rock fun facts with Mike Bardgett, 1 p.m., (inside)
  • Aug. 21, Pioneer Dutch oven cooking with Jean Smart 1 p.m., (outside)
  • Aug. 22, 1864 Military Camp presentation with Nic Skalicky and Daniel Mattern, 1 p.m., (outside)
  • Aug. 28, The Great Bear Folk Theater, “Storytelling Along the Oregon Trail,” 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., (inside)
  • Aug. 29, Partial Collapse of the 1866 Fort Laramie Treaty with Daniel Mattern, 1 p.m., (inside)

Pioneer picnic Aug. 1

The Natrona County Pioneer Association will conduct its summer picnic on Sunday, August 1, at the Pioneer Church area of the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds at 12:30 p.m. Please bring an individual sack lunch to eat. Drinking water will be supplied. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Contact Vaughn Cronin at 251-1466 for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 16, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News