Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
UU hosts virtual multi-state service
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Visit the "Attend an Online Service," tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend services and other online events.
On Feb. 14, a multi-Wyoming/Colorado UU congregational service, “Hope and Love on the High Plains,” will be held, led by Rev. Leslie Kee, Rev. Hannah Villnave of Cheyenne, and Rev. Aaron Norris of Greeley, Colorado.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.