 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
View Comments

Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.;  8 p.m., 917 N. Beech.  Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Sunday performance reservation only

"Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," a one-woman show hosted by the Casper Theater Company, is adding an additional performance at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 7, by reservation only. For a reservation, call 267-7243. The theater is at 735 CY Ave., and tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors. There is limited seating because of COVID so call anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for a reservation. Leave a message if no one answers with your name and phone number and you will get a call back.

Super Bowl potluck at Elks

Super Bowl Sunday, Casper Elks Lodge bar opens at 2 p.m., kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Beer and drink specials, raffles, door prizes. It's potluck, so please bring snacks to share. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839 or 237-2432.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan.30, Jan. 31, and Feb. 1, 2021. Along with the inmates’…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 29, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News