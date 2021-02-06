Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Sunday performance reservation only
"Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," a one-woman show hosted by the Casper Theater Company, is adding an additional performance at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 7, by reservation only. For a reservation, call 267-7243. The theater is at 735 CY Ave., and tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors. There is limited seating because of COVID so call anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for a reservation. Leave a message if no one answers with your name and phone number and you will get a call back.
Super Bowl potluck at Elks
Super Bowl Sunday, Casper Elks Lodge bar opens at 2 p.m., kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Beer and drink specials, raffles, door prizes. It's potluck, so please bring snacks to share. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839 or 237-2432.