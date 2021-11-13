Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church.
Web site: urmrna.org.
Bird houses on display at Senior Center
Bob Woodward’s one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bird houses are on display at the Casper Senior Center through November.
You may leave a bid on the bird houses at the Senior Center office at 1831 E. 4th St. For more information call 307-265-4678.
UU Casper services and events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.
On Nov. 14 Reverend Leslie Kee will present “Unitarian Universalism and the Goddess.” The Nov. 21 service will explore the November worship theme “Progress and Perspective.” Nov. 25 is a “Discussion Forum Sunday” on the theme of “Progress and Perspective.” On Dec. 5 Reverend Kee will introduce the December worship theme “What Does Love Demand of Us?”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 and Thursday, Nov. 25. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.
The UU Casper Book Club is reading “Before I Go to Sleep” by S.J. Watson, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Monday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at UU Casper.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.
St. Mark’s honors Veterans
Veterans will be honored at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church during the regular 9:00 a.m. worship service Sunday, Nov. 14.
Special music will include Bryce Hebert who is a junior at Natrona County High School. He will be playing the Star Spangled Banner on his saxophone. Steve Johnson, a member of St. Mark’s and chaplain for the American Legion Post 2 will be reading a prayer in honor of the veterans.
St. Mark’s is located at 7th and Wolcott. For further information call the church office: 307-234-0813