Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Restaurant Week set
To celebrate Casper’s hearty culinary scene, 5150’ Restaurant Week is returning to the Oil City and is slated for Jan. 24 to 30.
Participating businesses include: Backwards Distilling Company, Branding Iron, Chozen Yogurt, Eggington’s, Johnny J’s, J’s Pub, FireRock Steakhouse, Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, Frosted Tops, Gruner Brothers Brewing, Hooch’s, Little Shop of Burgers, Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame, Metro Coffee Company, Old Chicago, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Rialto Soda Fountain, Scarlow’s Art & Coffee, Schlotzky’s, Shogun Restaurant, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Sweet Zoey, The Wooden Derrick Café, Three Crowns Golf Club, Urban Bottle, Wyoming Ale Works, Wyoming Rib & Chop House and Yellowstone Garage.
Hosted by 5150’ Local, the third annual event includes 29 restaurants, watering holes and coffee shops, with each serving up distinct specials, features and offerings.
5150’ Restaurant Week is designed to give residents and visitors the opportunity to dig into Casper’s food and beverage options, while also supporting the 1,540 food and beverage jobs in Natrona County.
As part of Restaurant Week, you’ll find specials and price points that celebrate all things Casper, including $3.07 (Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
More information about 5150’ Restaurant Week, as well as additional information on participating locations, can be found at
Erma Bombeck show at Casper Theater
Casper Theater Company presents “Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End." Please come and see this fantastic show performed by Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne Little Theater Players. Brenda has over 40 years of acting and directing experience. She has always wanted to do a one woman show, and her performance is stellar. You don’t want to miss this show. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and can be purchased at www.caspertheatercompany.net 30 minutes prior to curtain at the door, and at The Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center. Fridays and Saturday performances are 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m., at the Casper Theater Company, 735 CY. Please don’t miss this subtle comedy about everyday life with a husband, children, and making a difference in America!