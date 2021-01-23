Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Erma Bombeck show at Casper Theater

Casper Theater Company presents “Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End." Please come and see this fantastic show performed by Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne Little Theater Players. Brenda has over 40 years of acting and directing experience. She has always wanted to do a one woman show, and her performance is stellar. You don’t want to miss this show. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and can be purchased at www.caspertheatercompany.net 30 minutes prior to curtain at the door, and at The Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center. Fridays and Saturday performances are 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m., at the Casper Theater Company, 735 CY. Please don’t miss this subtle comedy about everyday life with a husband, children, and making a difference in America!