Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.;  8 p.m., 917 N. Beech.  Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

UU hosts flower communion, picnic

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services Sundays at 10 a.m. Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.

The September 20 service will be the annual “Flower Communion,” an opportunity to consider the role of nature in life, inter-connectivity and to celebrate diversity. Before the service, you are invited to submit a “flower offering:” photos or videos to share what flowers symbolize or mean to you (email to news@uucasper.org). Service leaders Elizabeth Otto and Athne Machdane.

On Sunday, September 20, at noon, the UU Casper Religious Exploration program will host a picnic for all members and friends on the UU Casper lawn celebrating the 2020 International Day of Peace. The theme for this year’s International Day of Peace is “Shaping Peace Together,” and the picnic will include a theme-based guided discussion and hands-on, kid-friendly activities. Please bring a sack lunch and your own chairs. Everyone is welcome!

