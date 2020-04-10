Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

On April 12, Rev. Leslie Kee will explore the theme of stewardship: we are called to stewardship of all that serves the flourishing of life. On April 19, the "Eco-Action!" service, led by UU Casper's Laura Gossman, Janet deVries and Leanne Woodfill, will be filled with good ideas for keeping our spirits up, our earthly home healthy, and welcoming in the opportunities for shaking off winter’s cobwebs. On April 26, UU Laramie's Jeff Lockwood will will wrap up a month of celebrating and affirming our responsibility to the web of creation.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 pm, and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 am.

For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.

Leaving the light on

Grace Lutheran Church is worshiping online this Holy Week, but to commemorate Holy Week, the congregation is leaving the lights on in the sanctuary at 315 CY Avenue, for the outside world to see that we are all present in Spirit in the Light.

OSL online worship