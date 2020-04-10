Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

(Note: These announcements are provided free as a public service. Many were received prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cancellations and postponements will be printed when received. If you have an event that has been canceled, meaning it will not be rescheduled, or postponed, meaning it will be rescheduled, please email towncrier@trib.com or call 266-0520).
Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott;8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
UU Casper online services and events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Online services are Sundays at 10 am. For the next several weeks the UU congregations in Laramie and Casper will be collaborating on Sunday services, transcending geography and coming together to celebrate the values and spiritual practices which keep our hearts and minds open to everything life sends our way! Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions.
On April 12, Rev. Leslie Kee will explore the theme of stewardship: we are called to stewardship of all that serves the flourishing of life. On April 19, the "Eco-Action!" service, led by UU Casper's Laura Gossman, Janet deVries and Leanne Woodfill, will be filled with good ideas for keeping our spirits up, our earthly home healthy, and welcoming in the opportunities for shaking off winter’s cobwebs. On April 26, UU Laramie's Jeff Lockwood will will wrap up a month of celebrating and affirming our responsibility to the web of creation.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 pm, and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 am.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Leaving the light on
Grace Lutheran Church is worshiping online this Holy Week, but to commemorate Holy Week, the congregation is leaving the lights on in the sanctuary at 315 CY Avenue, for the outside world to see that we are all present in Spirit in the Light.
OSL online worship
Please join Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church online worship for Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. You may access these upcoming worship services online at www.oslwyo.org and facebook.com/osl.casper. Thank you, God bless you and stay well!
Cornerstone offers online services
Cornerstone Church invites you to watch the online worship services at cornerstonefree.org. During this difficult time, they welcome you to join online and be encouraged! Celebrate His resurrection from the dead during our Easter Celebration Service. Worship services are posted on Saturdays by 4 p.m., so you can view them as your schedule allows. Previous sermons are also available for viewing. They are praying for the community, state, nation and the world during this global crisis. For more information, please go to cornerstonefree.org or call 235-6363.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!