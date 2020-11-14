Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
'Under the Weather' at Casper Theater Company
Casper Theater Company will present “Under The Weather,” by Craig Sodaro, a juicy encounter of two women during a rain storm. Each of them peel away at the layers of their life until the happiness, anger, sorrow, and life experiences are all exposed. The play runs November 15, Sunday at 2 p.m. This show was especially selected for the Wyoming State Theater Festival taking place in Cheyenne on November 19-22. The two-character play stars Gretchen Hogan and Donna Fisher.
The show will be presented in a very different format. The Wyoming State Theater Festival rules include the assembly and disassembly of the set from a 10-by-10 square area, in 10 minutes. When you enter the theater, you will see the disassembled set, within a square. As the play begins, you will witness the assembly and placement of the set and all of its pieces and parts. The show will be performed, and then you will see the set and props placed back into its area. The show can be performed within a 60- minute time period, with 10 minutes on either side for set up and strike.
The theater is located at 735 CY and tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or at the Cheese Barrel 544 S. Center, or at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain. All of the COVID precautions will be adhered to, including temperature readings at entry. The theater will require masks for all patrons, to keep you safe. The theater, lobby and bathrooms will be completely sanitized before and after all performances.
