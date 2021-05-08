Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

CCMS concert starts early

Celebrate Mother's Day with a concert of brass trio works presented by the Casper Chamber Music Society at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. The earlier time allows patrons, if they choose, to attend both the CCMS concert and the annual Casper Children's Chorale Mother's Day concert, which begins at 4 p.m., on the same day.

Performers, Trio di Velluto, are Dr. Amy Laursen (French horn), Dr. Todd Cranston (tuba) and Dr. Jamie Lipton (euphonium). The group regularly commissions new works by contemporary composers and will play some of them. Laursen and Cranston teach at the University of South Dakota, and Lipton teaches at Henderson State University in Arkansas. The trio will also be presenting a clinic at Kelly Walsh High School on Monday, May 10. so those who want to get a head start remember, students are admitted free to CCMS concerts. Adult admission is $10, $8 for seniors 60+, and free to students and last year's season ticket holders. Masks and social distancing will be required of audience members. For more information click on https://www.facebook.com/CasperChamberMusicSociety/.