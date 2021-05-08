 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

CCMS concert starts early

Celebrate Mother's Day with a concert of brass trio works presented by the Casper Chamber Music Society at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. The earlier time allows patrons, if they choose, to attend both the CCMS concert and the annual Casper Children's Chorale Mother's Day concert, which begins at 4 p.m., on the same day.

Performers, Trio di Velluto, are Dr. Amy Laursen (French horn), Dr. Todd Cranston (tuba) and Dr. Jamie Lipton (euphonium). The group regularly commissions new works by contemporary composers and will play some of them. Laursen and Cranston teach at the University of South Dakota, and Lipton teaches at Henderson State University in Arkansas. The trio will also be presenting a clinic at Kelly Walsh High School on Monday, May 10. so those who want to get a head start remember, students are admitted free to CCMS concerts. Adult admission is $10, $8 for seniors 60+, and free to students and last year's season ticket holders. Masks and social distancing will be required of audience members. For more information click on https://www.facebook.com/CasperChamberMusicSociety/.

Patton directs final Casper Children’s Chorale Mother’s Day Concert

The Casper Children’s Chorale celebrates its 42nd year with its Mother’s Day Concert, 4 p.m., Sunday, May 9, at Highland Park Community Church. Founder and director Marcia Patton is retiring at the end of May and Sunday's concert will be her final as director. The chorale will perform many favorite songs, including their traditional alum song “In His Eyes,” conducted by Marcia Patton with piano accompaniment by Erin Zavodny.

Although the chorale recently was the opening concert for the National American Choral Directors 2021 Virtual Convention, the Mother’s Day Concert is their only live concert of the 20-21 season. Please join us.

Masks, family seating, and social distancing are requested. Tickets, $10, available at the door or https://tickets.chorusconnection.com/casper/events/285.

No public skating

The Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association will be hosting its Player Development Camp on Sunday at the Casper Ice Arena. Over 200 youth hockey players from around the state will be competing for a chance to move forward in USA Hockey’s regional camp. Players selected from these camps have an opportunity to compete at advanced levels and grow their game. The Player Development Camp has calculated that players and spectators have brought an $85,000 economic impact to the Casper community.

Public skating will not be held Sunday. Public skating will return to its regularly scheduled hours on Monday, May 10, 2021.

For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule or summer hockey camps, please call 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

