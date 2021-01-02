Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Expanded public skating at ice arena
Celebrate the holiday season and enjoy a warm hot chocolate at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its Public Skating schedule for winter break. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant before ringing in the new year at the Casper Ice Arena. Here are some dates and times to mark on your calendar for Public Skating:
- Jan. 3, 1 to 3 p.m.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule and upcoming ice skating lessons, please call the ice arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Holiday swim hours at aquatic center
Are you looking for something to do over the holiday break? Come splash under the starburst, relax in the lazy river, or fly down one of two water slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center. Open swim starts at 1 p.m. every day during the holiday break. For safety reasons, every child age 7 and under, must be accompanied by an adult in the water within arm’s length at all times. Anyone not swimming will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Casper Family Aquatic Center Holiday Hours:
- January 3, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
- January 4, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook, or visit www.casperwy.gov.