Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott;  7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech.  Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Bethel Baptist hosts DVD series

Starting on Sunday evenings, March 14, Bethel Baptist Church will have its annual popcorn and ice cream social with a three-part DVD series on the crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension of Christ, all filmed in Israel. This will be interactive, and everyone is invited. The church address is 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Symphony plans in-person March concert

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s next Masterwork concert, Band Symphonica, is March 14 at 2 p.m. Christopher Dragon will lead the WSO brass, wind and percussion through selections from Bach and Mozart, and then feature Friedrich Gulda’s wild Cello Concerto, with his fusion of rock, jazz, and classical styles. Cellist Seoyoen Min will join the WSO’s musicians to perform Gulda’s Cello Concerto; her naturally expressive and fiery musicality will add the artistic flair necessary for such a unique piece.

 Livestream options will be available on Sunday afternoon if you would like to enjoy the performance at home.

Safety precautions will be strictly observed in the auditorium including social distancing between parties, and masks being required for the duration of the performance. Visit the www.wyomingsymphony.org to purchase in person tickets and live stream access online. For more information or help with tickets, call the WSO Office at 266-1478.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

