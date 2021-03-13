Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Bethel Baptist hosts DVD series

Starting on Sunday evenings, March 14, Bethel Baptist Church will have its annual popcorn and ice cream social with a three-part DVD series on the crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension of Christ, all filmed in Israel. This will be interactive, and everyone is invited. The church address is 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Symphony plans in-person March concert