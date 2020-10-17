 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.;  8 p.m., 917 N. Beech.  Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Trails closes for maintenance

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be closed to the public as it undergoes scheduled building maintenance Sunday through October 26.

The public closure is part of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrade that is being conducted until October 27 with a targeted nine-day closure taking place to help ensure the safety of the public during these maintenance activities.

"The NHTIC is thrilled to be moving forward with another essential facility upgrade for 2020," said Katy Kuhnel, acting NHTIC director. "The system improvements will increase energy efficiency, provide a high-quality visitor experience and a more comfortable work environment for our employees."

This scheduled maintenance is the second major improvement project for 2020, with the early spring project having focused on upgrading the lighting in the theater.

The NHTIC is a Bureau of Land Management run facility that hosts more than 34,000 annual visitors. The center’s interpretive programs annually reach between six and seven thousand students.

For more information about the NHTIC, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.

Cascade Quartet performs

In these times when it's hard to travel, take a musical world journey with Great Falls, Montana's acclaimed Cascade String Quartet in a concert presented by the Casper Chamber Music Society at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Having collaborated with renowned artists including Yo-Yo Ma, the Ying Quartet and Philip Aaberg, the Cascade Quartet brings the highest quality chamber music to audiences in Montana and surrounding areas. Cascade Quartet members -- violinists Mary Papoulis and Megan Karls, violist Alyssa Roggow, and cellist Thad Suits -- also serve as principals in the Great Falls Symphony Orchestra and present concerts and educational school programs throughout the region. Karls and Roggow also wowed CCMS last year in their performance with bassist Marg Bergman as Trio Vivo. In this concert, enjoy the cozy classic sounds of Danish folk music, Dances of Panama by William Grant Still, the South African rhythms of Kevin Volans, then come back home to the native sounds of the American Plains. Admission $10 adults, $8 seniors 60+, free to students and to last year's season ticket holders. Masks and social distancing will be required of audience members. We'll also offer the opportunity to watch the performance online at no charge. Check https://www.facebook.com/CasperChamberMusicSociety/ for the link.

UU online services

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Our services and other events are currently online and open to everyone! Visit the “Attend an Online Service” at uucasper.org for details on how to access the UU Casper Zoom room.

On October 18, Jim Brown will present “Is a Vision an Apparition With a Publicist, or Something Else?” Jim will talk about a few of the visions dear to people of faith, and what the responses to these visions say about the times and people in which and among which they were reported.

