Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Girl Scout cookie season
Girl Scout cookies can be ordered online from a Girl Scout through April 18. Cookies can be purchased during Cookie Booth Sales to April 18. Girl Scout cookies remain $4 per box with the exception of S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics, which are $5 per box. For more information on 2021 cookies, go to gsmw.org or email kristio@gsmw.org.