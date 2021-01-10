Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Ski equipment rentals are available at ski stores Mountain Sports, Zeelos and 42 Degrees North.

Required changes due to COVID include required face coverings (suggest that you bring 2); no day of registration, no cookies and cocoa, no lodge to gather in. Each week, parents will send their child with a label on his or her ski coat. The label will contain the skier’s name, contact person, a parent/guardian who must be available at all times on ski trails or in car in parking lot. Instructors will fill out label for the first lesson with provided info. Additional labels will be provided in the child’s ski coat pocket.

For more information, call Tori at 259-9299 or send form with payment to Casper Nordic Club, P.O. Box 1231, Casper, WY 82602.

Free ice skating at DSS

Thanks to the sponsorship of Visit Casper!, outdoor ice skating, including admission and skate rentals, is free at David Street Station through the end of the season on Sunday, Jan. 17. Hours are Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

School registration open