Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Learn to cross country ski
The Casper Nordic Club is offering Mangus Ski League lessons for ages 7 to 99. Unfortunately, younger skiers cannot be accommodated this year.
Lessons are Sundays, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, and Feb. 7, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Classes start promptly at 1:30, so students are advised to arrive early for best parking spots and time to gear up.
Fees are $100 for five lessons with payment by cash, check or credit card.
Forms are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos and 42 Degrees North; on the website, caspernordicclub.org and on the Facebook page.
Ski passes are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North and the Natrona County Roads, Parks and Bridges office at 538 SW Wyoming Blvd., in Mills.
Ski equipment rentals are available at ski stores Mountain Sports, Zeelos and 42 Degrees North.
Required changes due to COVID include required face coverings (suggest that you bring 2); no day of registration, no cookies and cocoa, no lodge to gather in. Each week, parents will send their child with a label on his or her ski coat. The label will contain the skier’s name, contact person, a parent/guardian who must be available at all times on ski trails or in car in parking lot. Instructors will fill out label for the first lesson with provided info. Additional labels will be provided in the child’s ski coat pocket.
For more information, call Tori at 259-9299 or send form with payment to Casper Nordic Club, P.O. Box 1231, Casper, WY 82602.
Free ice skating at DSS
Thanks to the sponsorship of Visit Casper!, outdoor ice skating, including admission and skate rentals, is free at David Street Station through the end of the season on Sunday, Jan. 17. Hours are Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
School registration open
NCSD school choice registration is open through Jan. 24. Families can go online to complete the registration process. NCSD offers School Choice because it believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. School choice gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children.
The school choice registration period is the time for families of the following groups of students to submit their school preference for the 2021-22 school year.
- New-to-NCSD students
- Incoming kindergarteners
- Students moving from 5th to 6th grade
- Students moving from 8th to 9th grade
- Students who wish to switch schools in September 2021
Families can learn more about NCSD schools by clicking through the 2021-22 Natrona County Schools Family Guide and by visiting www.natronaschools.org. The Family Guide features all NCSD schools with information about curriculum, programs, and school philosophies. Due to COVID-19 health orders and to ensure safe & healthy environments for all, schools will not be hosting open house events this year. Parents/guardians can reach out to school principals for more information on opportunities to learn more about individual schools. Visit www.natronaschools.org for more information.