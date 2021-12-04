Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; Web site: urmrna.org.

‘Tree of Love’ at Central Wyoming Hospice

For many, the holidays symbolize a poignant time for celebration, love, and connections with family. For those of us who have lost a loved one, it can also bring a time of remembrance. At Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, our annual “Tree of Love” event is an opportunity to remember those special people in our lives.

You can help us honor the lives of those who have passed by writing a message or decorating one of our special ornaments and returning it to be hung on our “Tree of Love.” Then join us Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at 319 South Wilson or find us live on our Facebook page for an evening of remembrance and beautiful music with the NCHS Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

If you’d like to receive a remembrance ornament to decorate for our “Tree of Love,” please call us at 307-577-4832 or email cwhp@cwhp.org.

Elks memorial service

On Sunday Dec. 5, Elks Memorial Service will be held. It is a tribute to those who have begun another Journey. Casper Elks will honor their departed members at this time, for members in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. We extend a special invitation to widows, relatives and friends of the member. Starts at 1 p.m. up stairs in the Bob Cates ballroom.

