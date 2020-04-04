You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
View Comments

Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott;8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott.  Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

OSL online worship

Please join Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church online worship for both Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 and Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. You may access these upcoming worship services online at www.oslwyo.org and facebook.com/osl.casper. Thank you, God bless you, and stay well!

Cornerstone offers online services

Cornerstone Church invites you to watch our online worship services at cornerstonefree.org. During this difficult time, we welcome you to join us online and be encouraged! We are planning special Good Friday and Easter services which will most likely be online-only services. On Good Friday join us to experience the last few hours of the Life of Jesus and what it meant for Him to die on the cross for our sins; service will be posted online by 4 p.m., on Friday, April 10. Celebrate His resurrection from the dead during our Easter Celebration Service. Worship services are posted on Saturdays by 4 p.m., so you can view them as your schedule allows. Previous sermons are also available for viewing. We are praying for our community, state, nation, and the world during this global crisis. For more information, please go to cornerstonefree.org or call 235.6363.

Televised Catholic masses

A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m., on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

Book-ins

Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 25 and 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are …

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following is the new addition in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 1, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age,…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 20 through March 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ …

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 31, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News