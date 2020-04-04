Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott;8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
OSL online worship
Please join Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church online worship for both Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 and Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. You may access these upcoming worship services online at www.oslwyo.org and facebook.com/osl.casper. Thank you, God bless you, and stay well!
Cornerstone offers online services
Cornerstone Church invites you to watch our online worship services at cornerstonefree.org. During this difficult time, we welcome you to join us online and be encouraged! We are planning special Good Friday and Easter services which will most likely be online-only services. On Good Friday join us to experience the last few hours of the Life of Jesus and what it meant for Him to die on the cross for our sins; service will be posted online by 4 p.m., on Friday, April 10. Celebrate His resurrection from the dead during our Easter Celebration Service. Worship services are posted on Saturdays by 4 p.m., so you can view them as your schedule allows. Previous sermons are also available for viewing. We are praying for our community, state, nation, and the world during this global crisis. For more information, please go to cornerstonefree.org or call 235.6363.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m., on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!