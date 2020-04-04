Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

OSL online worship

Cornerstone offers online services

Cornerstone Church invites you to watch our online worship services at cornerstonefree.org. During this difficult time, we welcome you to join us online and be encouraged! We are planning special Good Friday and Easter services which will most likely be online-only services. On Good Friday join us to experience the last few hours of the Life of Jesus and what it meant for Him to die on the cross for our sins; service will be posted online by 4 p.m., on Friday, April 10. Celebrate His resurrection from the dead during our Easter Celebration Service. Worship services are posted on Saturdays by 4 p.m., so you can view them as your schedule allows. Previous sermons are also available for viewing. We are praying for our community, state, nation, and the world during this global crisis. For more information, please go to cornerstonefree.org or call 235.6363.