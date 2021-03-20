Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

In the March 21 service, “Soul Work: Stepping Back From the Edge,” guest speaker Rebecca Hunt will combine readings, music and meditation to look at the power of balance, especially in this time of general dystopic imbalance. Come balanced or come stressed and leave with your soul eased and refreshed. The service will be followed at 11:30 a.m., by a congregational listening session, to hear UU Casper members and friends’ thoughts, ideas and questions as we plan for the future.

Youth hoops tourney here

The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 4th through 8th grade at several locations throughout Casper.

This exciting tournament typically features 130 or more teams from Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah and Colorado. Proceeds generated from this event benefit the Community Recreation Foundation which provides scholarships for youth and seniors and free special events in the Casper area.