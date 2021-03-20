Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Church in-person at St. Mark's
In person worship services has begun at 9 a.m., Sundays at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott. Masks should be worn and social distancing observed. The service will also be available online. For further information, contact the church office, 234-0831.
UU Casper online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.
In the March 21 service, “Soul Work: Stepping Back From the Edge,” guest speaker Rebecca Hunt will combine readings, music and meditation to look at the power of balance, especially in this time of general dystopic imbalance. Come balanced or come stressed and leave with your soul eased and refreshed. The service will be followed at 11:30 a.m., by a congregational listening session, to hear UU Casper members and friends’ thoughts, ideas and questions as we plan for the future.
Youth hoops tourney here
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 4th through 8th grade at several locations throughout Casper.
This exciting tournament typically features 130 or more teams from Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah and Colorado. Proceeds generated from this event benefit the Community Recreation Foundation which provides scholarships for youth and seniors and free special events in the Casper area.
During the two-day basketball extravaganza, hundreds of games will be played at gyms throughout Casper. The tournament is bracketed in a modified consolation format; therefore, many teams play more than their guaranteed three games. All games are officiated by experienced referees.
Discounted hotel room rates are available for those attending the tournament. The Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center is the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament host hotel; the hotel’s reservation number is 266-6000. For Casper area information and lodging go to www.casperwyoming.info or call 1-800-852-1889.
Registration packets may be found at the Casper Recreation Center lobby, 1801 E 4th St., or online at www.crlasports.com. For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.