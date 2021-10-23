Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Youth jam night at St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church presents a new gathering for Casper’s youth. It is called Youth Jam Night and is designed for any and all Casper youth to come and enjoy music and fellowship with fellow musicians. Bring your favorite musical instrument or if you do not have one, we will have a few for the youth to use. The first meeting will be on Sunday Oct. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Church 4700 S. Poplar and will include introductions and planning for future meetings. Pizza and drinks will be served. Come and enjoy the fellowship and maybe even have fun playing your favorite instrument. For more info, call Ray Pierce at 307-660-4727. All youth and young adults are welcome!
UU Casper Services and Events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.
On Oct. 24, Melody Haler and Athne Machdane will present “Beauty of Our ancestors,” to honor our ancestry and lineage. During this service, Athne Machdane will present “I look to the mountains,” a tribute to their great-uncle, Albert W. Bailey, a decorated veteran of World War II, a professor at Casper College, and an elite mountain climber throughout the world. His life was an epic cliffhanger in more ways than one! Also, Jim Bailey will offer a musical reprise of “Memories”, a poem by Tammy Dominguez. Everyone will be invited to share a brief story about an ancestor that is important to them. Oct. 31 is a “Discussion Forum Sunday” on the theme of “Beauty.” On November 7th Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the November worship theme “Progress and Prospective.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.
The UU Casper Book Club is reading “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Oct. 25 6:30 p.m.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.