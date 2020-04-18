Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

(Note: These announcements are provided free as a public service. Many were received prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cancellations and postponements will be printed when received. If you have an event that has been canceled, meaning it will not be rescheduled, or postponed, meaning it will be rescheduled, please email towncrier@trib.com or call 266-0520).
Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott;8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
UU Casper online services and events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Online services are Sundays at 10 a.m. For the next several weeks the UU congregations in Laramie and Casper will be collaborating on Sunday services, transcending geography and coming together to celebrate the values and spiritual practices which keep hearts and minds open to everything life sends! Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions.
On April 19, the "Eco-Action!" service, led by UU Casper's Laura Gossman, Janet deVries and Leanne Woodfill, will be filled with good ideas for keeping spirits up, the earthly home healthy and welcoming in the opportunities for shaking off winter’s cobwebs. On April 26, UU Laramie's Jeff Lockwood will will wrap up a month of celebrating and affirming responsibility to the web of creation.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
