Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

(Note: These announcements are provided free as a public service. Many were received prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cancellations and postponements will be printed when received. If you have an event that has been canceled, meaning it will not be rescheduled, or postponed, meaning it will be rescheduled, please email towncrier@trib.com or call 266-0520).

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

UU Casper online services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Online services are Sundays at 10 a.m. For the next several weeks the UU congregations in Laramie and Casper will be collaborating on Sunday services, transcending geography and coming together to celebrate the values and spiritual practices which keep hearts and minds open to everything life sends! Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions.