Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; Web site: urmrna.org.

Holiday lighting at Healing Park

Come join us for the lighting of Healing Park on Conwell (120 S. Conwell) on Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last! Sponsored by the City of Casper, Automation Electronics, Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, and Visit Casper.

The lighting of the park will take place at approximately 5 p.m. We recommend being at the park at least 10 minutes before 5 p.m. Although we have a countdown clock and do our best to light the park at 5 pm, it may take place earlier or later than 5 p.m.

Reindeer Relay — the annual Reindeer Relay 5k hosted by the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care will take place before the lighting. Conwell Street and 1st Street by the park will be closed for the event.

We recommend parking near Wyoming Medical Center and walking to the event.

Santa visits may be different due to COVID-19, please visit our website www.keepcasperbeautiful.org for information.

Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last.

Pets are not encouraged.

Please note that the park will not be completely dark when the lights first come on. This is for the safety of all our park guests. We invite you to stay in the park as it darkens or to come back in the dark to see the lights as they will stay up and lit until Dec. 31.

Bird houses on display at Senior Center

Bob Woodward’s one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bird houses are on display at the Casper Senior Center through November.

You may leave a bid on the bird houses at the Senior Center office at 1831 E. 4th St. For more information call 307-265-4678.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The Nov. 21 service will explore the November worship theme “Progress and Perspective.” Nov. 25 is a “Discussion Forum Sunday” on the theme of “Progress and Perspective.” On Dec. 5 Reverend Kee will introduce the December worship theme “What Does Love Demand of Us?”

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 and Thursday, Nov. 25. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.

The UU Casper Book Club is reading “Before I Go to Sleep” by S.J. Watson, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Monday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at UU Casper.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

