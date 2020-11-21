Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena or the upcoming ice skating season, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall

The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.

Violinist in concert at OSL

Conor Jacobson of Cody will perform the full set of "Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin," by J.S. Bach, in two concerts on Sunday and April 25. The Sunday concert is a joint production of Casper Chamber Music Society and Artcore and begins at 4 p.m., at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. It is free to music society season ticket holders. Adult tickets are $13, seniors $12, students and teachers $7 and 12 and under tickets are $5.

Jacobson grew up on a farm near Pavillion and began studying violin when he was 4. He continued musical studies at Casper College and the University of Arizona and then furthered his studies at the early music department of the Royal Conservatory of The Hague, The Netherlands.

