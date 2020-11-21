Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Ice arena open
The Casper Ice Arena has opened its doors to the public. It has been under construction to replace its 35-year-old ice rink refrigeration system. The construction project, which began in March, included relocating the ice plant from the Casper Event Center to the Casper Ice Arena. Additionally, the former sand-based rink has been completely renovated with over 13 miles of new refrigeration piping and enclosed within a layer of concrete.
Join the Casper Ice Arena’s public skate on Sunday November 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a special afternoon of ice skating at the rink.
The Casper Skating School will be starting ice skating lessons on Monday, November 23 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. Each skater will receive five weeks of ice skating lessons from Casper Skating School instructors. Additionally, each student will receive five public skating punch-passes to practice outside of their designated lesson plan. Limited registration is available on ActiveCasper.com.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena or the upcoming ice skating season, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Violinist in concert at OSL
Conor Jacobson of Cody will perform the full set of "Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin," by J.S. Bach, in two concerts on Sunday and April 25. The Sunday concert is a joint production of Casper Chamber Music Society and Artcore and begins at 4 p.m., at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. It is free to music society season ticket holders. Adult tickets are $13, seniors $12, students and teachers $7 and 12 and under tickets are $5.
Jacobson grew up on a farm near Pavillion and began studying violin when he was 4. He continued musical studies at Casper College and the University of Arizona and then furthered his studies at the early music department of the Royal Conservatory of The Hague, The Netherlands.
