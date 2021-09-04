Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

UU September worship theme

On Sept. 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the September worship theme “New Beginnings.” One Sept. 12 Reverend Leslie Kee and Jim Brown will lead a “New Member Service,” which will be followed by a potluck picnic on the lawn. On Sep. 19 Laura Gossman will lead the annual “Water Communion,” and everyone is invited to bring a small amount of water representing a special place (real or symbolic) on their spiritual journey. Sept. 26 is “Discussion Forum Sunday,” featuring a facilitated discussion on the theme “New Beginnings.” On Oct. 3, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the October worship theme “Beauty.”