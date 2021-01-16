Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday's support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Final day for ice skating at DSS
Thanks to the sponsorship of Visit Casper!, outdoor ice skating, including admission and skate rentals, is free at David Street Station. Sunday is the final day of the season, open noon to 9 p.m., weather permitting.