Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Super Flea is back

A Super Flea Market is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building, sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC). Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free. Vendors will offer a variety of new and used items, food items, and new vendors have joined the show! There should be something for everyone! Please plan to attend and support the local club.

Funds raised at the Super Flea are used to support WY museums and other local non-profit organizations.

The CACC welcomes new members. Monthly meetings are scheduled to resume starting May 20 (Thursday) at the Casper Senior Center at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend.

Any person interested in vintage items, restoration, collectibles of any kind, “history of the past”, or assisting with club sponsored shows is invited to join.

The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

Spring book sale by appointment only