Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.
Super Flea is back
A Super Flea Market is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building, sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC). Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free. Vendors will offer a variety of new and used items, food items, and new vendors have joined the show! There should be something for everyone! Please plan to attend and support the local club.
Funds raised at the Super Flea are used to support WY museums and other local non-profit organizations.
The CACC welcomes new members. Monthly meetings are scheduled to resume starting May 20 (Thursday) at the Casper Senior Center at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend.
Any person interested in vintage items, restoration, collectibles of any kind, “history of the past”, or assisting with club sponsored shows is invited to join.
The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.
Spring book sale by appointment only
The Friends of the Library book sales are back and better than ever. Because our appointment only sales were so well received, we have eliminated those long lines by scheduling appointments for all sale sessions. Our customers will now schedule their own times to fit their schedules. The Sunday session will not have an admission charge and will be one-hour long. All items will be sold at regular prices. This is not a bag sale.
To schedule your personal shopping time, go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your time. If you are selecting a time with an admission fee, that fee will be collected as you enter the sale. While the site appears to sell tickets, no physical tickets are required and selection of an appointment will have no fee at the time of scheduling. We suggest you schedule early as the tickets sell out rapidly.
We are encouraging social distancing by scheduling only 15 customers each session. Masks are still required. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Mother's & Father's Day cards workshop
Register today to guarantee your spot at May's card making workshop at 1 p.m., on Sunday, May 2, in the Crawford Room, where we'll be teaching you how to make beautiful and meaningful cards for Mother's Day and Father's Day. All supplies provided at no cost. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Music of the Masters
The popular spring concert, Music of the Masters, will return to the Casper College campus. The concert, titled “Meet Me in Vienna,” will feature the Casper College choirs, Wind Ensemble, and Chamber Orchestra Sunday, May 2, at 3 p.m. with a pre-concert lecture at 2 p.m.
This year’s theme … “is not as much (about) the pieces themselves but the people that wrote them,” said Zachary Vreeman, DMA, director of the Casper College Chamber Singers and the Casper College Collegiate Chorale. “The thread that ties all of today’s pieces together is that they were all written by composers that were composing in and around Vienna in the late 1700s,” Vreeman added.
The groups will present songs from composers Antonio Salieri, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig von Beethoven, Anton Reicha, and Franz Joseph Haydn. The CC Collegiate Chorale will perform Salieri’s “Viva, Viva,” while the CC Chamber Singers will perform one piece from Mozart and one from Beethoven.
Under the direction of Jennifer Cowell-DePaolo, the CC Chamber Orchestra will perform Mozart’s well-known “A Little Night Music.” The CC Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, will perform Reicha’s “Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 88, No. 2.”
The concert will conclude with the combined choirs, chamber orchestra, and wind ensemble performing Haydn’s “Te Deum” for Empress Marie Therese. “The piece was little-known for almost 150 years, only to be rediscovered by conductors in the 1950s, and now stands as one of Haydn’s most frequently performed choral works,” Vreeman noted.
Both the concert and pre-concert lecture are free and open to the public and will occur in Wheeler Concert Hall, located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.