Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.

The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.

WSO holiday concert live stream only

The WSO’s 71st season is finally here. Join Christopher Dragon and the WSO’s brass and percussion for the annual Holiday Concert. On December 6 at 2 p.m., the orchestra will begin by taking you around the world with traditional holiday songs. The concert will then move into a selection of “Christmas Toons,” featuring songs from your favorite holiday cartoons including The Grinch and Rudolph, and close with a medley of Christmas favorites. Special guest Michael Stedillie will join the WSO for a reading of “'Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Purchase access to the concert live stream to watch at home. Live stream access is $12 and will be available on the WSO website or streamed to your TV. Call the WSO office for any technical assistance needed to get you set up to view our live streams.

Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall