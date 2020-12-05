Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Elks memorial service canceled
The annual Memorial Service for deceased members of the Casper Elks Lodge that was planned for December 6 has been canceled due to COVID restrictions.
Trees of love goes online
For many, the holidays symbolize a poignant time for celebration, love, and connection with family. For those of us who have lost a loved one, it can also bring a period of remembrance. While we cannot come together this year, we would still appreciate the opportunity to honor these memories.
You can help us honor the lives of those who have passed by writing a message or decorating one of our special ornaments and returning it to be hung on the Tree of Love at Central Wyoming Hospice. Then join us for a special online event at 5 p.m., on the Hospice Facebook page and You Tube channel, featuring thoughts from the director and board president, a remembrance from the grief care coordinator, and the beautiful music from the young singers of “Jazz On Elm Street” from Dean Morgan Middle School.
If you haven’t already received the ornament in the mail, please call us a 577-4832 and we will gladly send one to you. Since we cannot meet in person, we hope you join us in heart and spirit making this holiday season a time of celebration, love, and remembrance.
Show will go on with 'Merry Mixed-Up Christmas'
Tickets for an original production by Casper College dance instructor Jodi Youmans-Jones are now on sale. The dance concert will run Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m., and Dec. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m., as well as 2 p.m. Dec. 12.
“Merry Mixed-up Christmas,” tells the story of “A Christmas Carol” through the eyes of a slightly confused grandparent played by Joan Davies. While telling her story, Davies’ character begins to confuse the characters from “A Christmas Carol” with characters from other popular Christmastime stories.
Youmans-Jones wrote and choreographed “Merry Mixed-up Christmas” because “I felt the need to create something friendly, open, and easily enjoyed by the community at large,” she said.
“Merry Mixed-up Christmas” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.
WSO holiday concert live stream only
The WSO’s 71st season is finally here. Join Christopher Dragon and the WSO’s brass and percussion for the annual Holiday Concert. On December 6 at 2 p.m., the orchestra will begin by taking you around the world with traditional holiday songs. The concert will then move into a selection of “Christmas Toons,” featuring songs from your favorite holiday cartoons including The Grinch and Rudolph, and close with a medley of Christmas favorites. Special guest Michael Stedillie will join the WSO for a reading of “'Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Purchase access to the concert live stream to watch at home. Live stream access is $12 and will be available on the WSO website or streamed to your TV. Call the WSO office for any technical assistance needed to get you set up to view our live streams.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Festival of Trees online auction ends
The 2020 Festival of Tree will be an online auction benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming, running through December 6. The 32nd annual event is an online auction of fully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, stockings, and other items donated by individuals and local businesses. Auction items will be available to be seen and admired in person and all bidding online.
The goal is to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Wyoming’s statewide programs while educating about the mission of Special Olympics Wyoming.
Sponsorships for the event range from the donation of an auction item up to a $20,000 Platinum level sponsorship. More than 50 individual and corporate sponsors support the event.
Items are on display to see at the Eastridge Mall across from Best Buy.
To find online bidding, use www.BiddingforGood.com/SpecialOlympicsWY. The auction bidding is online only. Items may be viewed either in person (at Eastridge Mall) or online.
