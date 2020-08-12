Town Crier: This Just In

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
This Just In
Christian concert Aug. 27
God is on the move. Casper Christian School is excited to invite the public to the concert featuring Christian band, Seventh Time Down, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, at Restoration Church, 411 South Walsh. Food trucks and local worship bands will be in the parking lot starting at 5 p.m. before the concert. Tickets are $10 each and are available at itickets.com. Attendees will be given an opportunity to partner with this ministry. For more information, visit the website, casperchristianschool.org or call 258-9011.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community News Editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.