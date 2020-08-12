Town Crier: This Just In

You are the owner of this article.
Christian concert Aug. 27

God is on the move. Casper Christian School is excited to invite the public to the concert featuring Christian band, Seventh Time Down, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, at Restoration Church, 411 South Walsh. Food trucks and local worship bands will be in the parking lot starting at 5 p.m. before the concert. Tickets are $10 each and are available at itickets.com. Attendees will be given an opportunity to partner with this ministry. For more information, visit the website, casperchristianschool.org or call 258-9011.

