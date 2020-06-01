Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sign up for youth coach-pitch

Youth summer softball season is quickly approaching. The City of Casper Recreation Division in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is offering coach pitch softball league for boys and girls ages 6-8. Registration forms, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.crlasports.com.

All youth interested in participating in this year’s coach-pitch summer softball league must register no later than Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street or online. Practice and games will be played Tuesday & Thursday evenings. All players will need to provide their own helmet. We recommend that players do not share equipment this season.

The Casper Recreation Division is taking measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use, as well as, supplying hand sanitizer on each field for players and coaches. The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.