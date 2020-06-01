Town Crier: This Just In

Sign up for youth coach-pitch
Youth summer softball season is quickly approaching. The City of Casper Recreation Division in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is offering coach pitch softball league for boys and girls ages 6-8. Registration forms, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.crlasports.com.
All youth interested in participating in this year’s coach-pitch summer softball league must register no later than Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street or online. Practice and games will be played Tuesday & Thursday evenings. All players will need to provide their own helmet. We recommend that players do not share equipment this season.
The Casper Recreation Division is taking measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use, as well as, supplying hand sanitizer on each field for players and coaches. The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8388.
June food drive for Food for Thought
Food for Thought is hosting a month-long food drive in June to collect donations to help feed kids over the summer. For this drive, the focus is on collecting fruit cups, granola bars, cracker packages and soup.
From January through spring break at the end of March of 2020, Food for Thought distributed 107,802 meals, almost 50,000 of those meals were distributed while school was closed for the COVID Pandemic. So far in 2020 we have distributed 145,668 meals.
Donations can be dropped off at any of our Partner Sites: http://www.wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org/foodbag
If you have any additional questions, do not hesitate to call us at 307.337.1703.
Learn more about safe, affordable housing
Register to learn more about Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program and How to Avoid Common Application Mistakes. These sessions will be offered through a free conference call. Register for the June 10 or June 18 sessions at www.heartofwyoming.org.
The next application cycle is from August 1 to August 31, 2020.
For more information, or to set up a one-on-one appointment, e-mail program manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
VBS at Calvary Baptist
Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell, is having Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 22 through June 25 with an “Awards Night,” Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. The theme this year is “Shine the Light,” and the program is for grades K5 through 6th grade. There will be Bible lessons, missionary stories, games, prizes, and tricks that will be a lot of fun for the children. For more information, call the church phone at 266-5417.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!