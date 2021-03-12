 Skip to main content
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

Food service resumes at Elks

Food service is resuming for members and guests at the Casper Elks Lodge.

Brisket, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, and dinner roll $8, all you can eat. Served in the lounge on Wednesday, March 17.

Prime rib night is Friday, March 19. Must sign up at the bar, $18 per person. Includes prime rib, baked potato or french fries, vegetable, and a salad. Served downstairs.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

