Town Crier: This Just In

Food service resumes at Elks
Food service is resuming for members and guests at the Casper Elks Lodge.
Brisket, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, and dinner roll $8, all you can eat. Served in the lounge on Wednesday, March 17.
Prime rib night is Friday, March 19. Must sign up at the bar, $18 per person. Includes prime rib, baked potato or french fries, vegetable, and a salad. Served downstairs.
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community News Editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
