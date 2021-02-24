Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Replacement process open for clerk of district court

The Natrona County Republican Party in Casper announces the replacement process to fill the vacancy of Natrona County Clerk of District Court due to the passing of current Natrona County Clerk of District Court, Anne Volin. Those applying must be a qualified elector, registered as a Republican. The Natrona County Central Committee will choose three persons from those applying whose names will advance to the Natrona County Commissioners. The commissioners will then hold interviews and appoint one to finish the election term ending December 31, 2022. The initial interviews with the Natrona County Republican Party Central Committee will take place at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, March 9, at the Ramkota Hotel conference room.

The requirements for replacing an elected county official may be found in Wyoming State Statutes 22-18-111 a. (ii). The meeting is open to the public, but only members of the Natrona County Republican Party Central Committee will be allowed to vote.

If you are interested in applying, your request must be received by 5 p.m., on Friday, March 5, via email at ncrpchairman@hotmail.com or mail at Natrona County Republican Party, PO Box 3576, Casper, WY 82602. Any questions please contact Joe McGinley at ncrpchairman@hotmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.